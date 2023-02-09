BTS Footage Shows Dubai Police Shutting Down Downtown Boulevard For SRK’s Latest Action Movie

Shahrukh Khan’s recent action-packed Bollywood movie, Pathaan, has been deemed a box office success, and the action sequences shot at Downtown Boulevard are GIVING.

A behind-the-scenes video released by YRF gives a sneak peek into the making of the combat scenes filmed between SRK and John Abraham in DXB. Film director Siddharth Anand revealed how the Dubai Police completely shut down Downtown Boulevard to shoot the showdown scenes.

The toughest action to execute in Pathaan – one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us.

Adding that,

My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard, so please plan your days. And they were amazed that – oh my god… that’s for my film!

Amid all the excitement of the shoot, the team appeared to be paranoid about the tyre tracks left on the road as a result of the high-speed car chases, flips, drifts and all that jazz

The BTS video shows just how much prep and strategising went into the production and execution of the face-off scene between the two megastars.

SRK could later be heard doting over Dubai’s dynamic resources and proactive authorities:

Dubai has been very very kind to me, me and everyone who goes from Indian cinema. The production team called up the authorities and said, ‘we are shooting a scene with Shah Rukh,’ and they said, ‘no, no, please go ahead, he is our brand ambassador. Please take this permission, finish it up fast but we will allow you to shoot it.

According to YRF, the Siddharth Anand directorial, Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) in the history of Hindi cinema.

