The CEO Of Majid Al Futtaim Pledges To Completely END The Use Of Plastic Bags By 2025

Back on Monday, Feb 7 2022, the Executive Council of Dubai announced that the UAE will start levying tariffs on single-use plastic bags in all stores, including retail, restos, pharmacies and online purchases.

A charge of 25 fils will be implemented on single-use plastic bags from July 1.

Literally, 100% of businesses in the country have backed this new directive and have pledged support to fully commit to the UAE’s sustainable agenda.

One such entity to undertake the pledge is the CEO of the Majid Al Futtaim Group, Alain Bejjani

Bejjani shared a tweet stating,

“Even the longest journey begins with a single step. Eliminating single-use plastic is necessary to protect the environment & ensure a sustainable future.”

Bejjani went on to add that, “#Sustainability is our core responsibility to our stakeholders. That’s why @MajidAlFuttaim has pledged to phase out single-use plastic across all our verticals in all countries by 2025…”

He concluding saying,

“…to ban single-use plastics or levy a charge for their use. But companies need to do more to educate customers – nearly 60% say they need help to reduce plastic in their lives, as revealed in our ‘State of the UAE Retail Economy’ report.”

Phasing out the use of plastics and promoting reusable or biodegradable options was long overdue in the UAE

Becoming more mindful towards the environment will not only help benefit the overall ecosystem but also local and international organisations, as well as, stakeholders.

Shocking figures revealed by the Executive Council of Dubai indicate that 50% of camel deaths in the UAE were the result of plastic consumption. Camels choked on plastic bags and died out of suffocation.

Moreover, reports also suggested that 86% of turtles found dead on the shores had swallowed or been entrapped in plastic waste.

