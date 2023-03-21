Cloud Seeding Flights Have Been Dispatched To Further Enhance Rainfall In The UAE This Week

Dubai residents, hold onto your hats and grab your umbrellas because we’ve got some exciting news for you! It’s looking cloudy, grey, and windy, with a chance of light rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday nights. Especially in the northern emirates. And if that’s not enough to wet your whistle, authorities are expecting some fog and mist to roll in on Friday, March 24.

The UAE woke up to a cloudy and overcast sky on Tuesday morning, but soon enough, raindrops started falling, thunder rumbled, and lightning lit up the sky as temperatures dipped to a cool 19ºC. And boy, did we get some serious rain… and HAIL (in various parts of the city such as Bur Dubai, Deira, Al Nahda, Al Qusais and etc.)!

Authorities have sent out notifications to residents, alerting them of the adverse weather conditions and advising them to stay lear of beaches and areas prone to floods as heavy rain and hail hit Dubai

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM)’s Cloud Seeding Division is keeping a close eye on the convective clouds for potential cloud seeding operations. Their aim is to enhance the rainfall across the country…

An official from NCM’s Cloud Seeding Division, told Gulf News, “So far, five cloud seeding flights have been dispatched, we will be sending more flights depending on the formation of clouds”.

This week’s temperature in Dubai will touch highs of 26°C while dropping to lows of 20°C. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will sizzle with a temperature of 31°C on Tuesday but will cool down to 26°C for the following three days

