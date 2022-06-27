COVID-19: Vehicles In Dubai Can Officially Return To 100% Capacity… On One Condition

Back on February 15 of this year, the UAE announced the ease of all COVID-19 restrictions, including commercial venues returning to full capacity and scrapping social distancing in certain zones.

However, a few COVID-19 regulations remained in place such as mask-wearing in indoor public spaces and the three-a-car passenger rule.

And now, Lovin Dubai has official confirmation from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), as well as Dubai Police that vehicles in Dubai can return to 100% capacity. This includes Dubai Taxis as well!

The three-a-car rule no longer applies, hence, there will be NO more penalties for sitting together with your squad once again.

But, HOLD UP! There’s a catch.

Passengers are still required to wear a face mask when sitting in a car

Family members, domestic help, second-degree relatives, and the driver (if driving ALONE) are exempted from the mask rule while inside the vehicle.

Motorists can be fined AED3,000 for not wearing a mask only once the cop inspects and verifies that passengers aren’t related to each other.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Top Indian Chef Vikas Khanna Talks NFT And Recalls Hosting The Obamas

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.