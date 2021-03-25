"A Day In The Life Of A Sugar Daddy In Dubai" - A Video Glorifying Freeloading

Sugar daddies are a big thing in Dubai! In this modernized and smart city, we’ve normalized showing off wealth and opulence to another level. It’s become all about the ‘gram, displaying lavishness, fancy cars and designer wear!

Influencers, vloggers and the content that we consume have really helped in normalizing the boastful culture, giving way ‘sugar daddies’ and ‘sugar babies’. These terms have been glorified and turned into attractive attributes so much so that now it’s become a rage of sorts.

Basically, we’ve glorified freeloading. Depending on freebies, gifts and favours to fill up Instagram feeds and display falsehoods of wealth/beauty and success.

An example of this is a recent video, captioned “A Day In The Life Of A Sugar Daddy In Dubai” made by a Dubai resident that garnered more than 2.1 MILLION views within 48 hours

“Getting cash for sugar babies”

“I fly them to Burj Al Arab”

“They order as much shisha and food as they want”

“I buy them a G-wagon each”