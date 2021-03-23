Latest
This Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us
A baby ahead of her time.
An opportunistic young ‘un has been snapped attempting to crawl her way into Emirates Business Class. With the cheekiest of grins, the footage shows her crawl past the Economy/Business divider before her Dad puts a stop to it. Not to be deterred, the baby keeps pushing forward while her dad gently pulls her back. And yes, it’s the adorable dose of internet cuteness we need today.
The genius move was shared by Emirates crew @arwa.tarek93 who said:
Cutest customer was on my flight ✈️🥰 sneaking from economy to sit in business class
Give this kid Emirates Business Class for life!
Racking up over AED50k views, the internet is lovingg iittt
“I don’t belong here”
You can see why, Emirates Business Class is in a class of its own
Us watching this video over and over like
A Family Is Doing Random Food Drops To Help Those Less Fortunate
Started as an idea, my son and I to create content, things we love to do that are a part of our life. I believe teaching about and showing kindness is always positive. This is how and what we do to bring happiness to our heart.
A TikTok account is grabbing attention for its content that’s centred around kindness. @Ethcob share regular updates which show them sharing bags of fresh food around Dubai. Created by a Mum, who’s teaching her son important lessons about giving, the videos are getting thousands of views and positive comments from viewers who praise the sweet nature of the content.