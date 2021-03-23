د . إAEDSRر . س

This Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us

Footage Of A Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us

A baby ahead of her time.

An opportunistic young ‘un has been snapped attempting to crawl her way into Emirates Business Class. With the cheekiest of grins, the footage shows her crawl past the Economy/Business divider before her Dad puts a stop to it. Not to be deterred, the baby keeps pushing forward while her dad gently pulls her back. And yes, it’s the adorable dose of internet cuteness we need today.

The genius move was shared by Emirates crew @arwa.tarek93 who said:

Cutest customer was on my flight ✈️🥰 sneaking from economy to sit in business class

Give this kid Emirates Business Class for life!

@arwa.tarek93Cutest customer was on my flight ✈️🥰 sneaking from economy to sit in business class 😂 #emirates #kids #comeflywithme #cabincrew #يوميات_مضيفة_طيران♬ original sound – user9543877179811

Racking up over AED50k views, the internet is lovingg iittt

“I don’t belong here”

You can see why, Emirates Business Class is in a class of its own

Us watching this video over and over like

Watch Lovin Dubai: 1097 Cars Confiscated For Causing Noise And Disturbing Residents In Dubai

The Eligible Fleet Of Dubai Taxi And Bus Drivers Are Now Vaccinated

Dubai Man Fakes PCR Test To Leave DXB

The Dubai World Cup Kicks Off This Saturday And You Can Watch It Trackside

All Taxi Drivers Are Now Vaccinated

A Family Is Doing Random Food Drops To Help Those Less Fortunate

A Family Is Doing Random Food Drops To Help Those Less Fortunate

Started as an idea, my son and I to create content, things we love to do that are a part of our life. I believe teaching about and showing kindness is always positive. This is how and what we do to bring happiness to our heart.

A TikTok account is grabbing attention for its content that’s centred around kindness. @Ethcob share regular updates which show them sharing bags of fresh food around Dubai. Created by a Mum, who’s teaching her son important lessons about giving, the videos are getting thousands of views and positive comments from viewers who praise the sweet nature of the content.

See the video here

