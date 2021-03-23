This Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us

Footage Of A Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us A baby ahead of her time. An opportunistic young ‘un has been snapped attempting to crawl her way into Emirates Business Class. With the cheekiest of grins, the footage shows her crawl past the Economy/Business divider before her Dad puts a stop to it. Not to be deterred, the baby keeps pushing forward while her dad gently pulls her back. And yes, it’s the adorable dose of internet cuteness we need today. The genius move was shared by Emirates crew @arwa.tarek93 who said: Cutest customer was on my flight ✈️🥰 sneaking from economy to sit in business class Give this kid Emirates Business Class for life!

Racking up over AED50k views, the internet is lovingg iittt

“I don’t belong here”

You can see why, Emirates Business Class is in a class of its own

Us watching this video over and over like

