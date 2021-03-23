د . إAEDSRر . س

A Family Is Doing Random Food Drops To Help Those Less Fortunate

Started as an idea, my son and I to create content, things we love to do that are a part of our life. I believe teaching about and showing kindness is always positive. This is how and what we do to bring happiness to our heart.

A TikTok account is grabbing attention for its content that’s centred around kindness. @Ethcob share regular updates which show them sharing bags of fresh food around Dubai. Created by a Mum, who’s teaching her son important lessons about giving, the videos are getting thousands of views and positive comments from viewers who praise the sweet nature of the content.

A Dubai family TikTok account is getting attention for the best reason

The food drops take place around the community.

@ethcob##dubai##mydubai##spreadlove♬ original sound – Turk series & movie edits 🇹🇷

They help out where they see fit, in this case, they spotted some car washers ‘with not many cars to wash’

@ethcob##dubailife##tiktokuae##tiktokdubai##tiktokdubaiofficial##dubai_dxb_uae##kindness##tikttokindonesia##dubaitiktok1♬ Unstoppable – Sia

They stock up with food that can be shared easily

@ethcobDo what make you happy ##ourhappiness##uae##tiktokdubai##tiktokuae##lovindubai##dubai_dxb_uae##dubailife##dubaitiktok##dxb##shareblessing♬ original sound – Mary Funmilola

And distribute to the community

@ethcobthank you and god bless you of your hard work 🙏🏽 ##sharinghappiness##sharingiscaring##dubailife##lovindubai##spreadlove##tiktokdubai##dubai_dxb_uae♬ Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

The family spot groups of people they think they can help and distribute food around Dubai

@ethcob##cintaapakahitucinta##tiktokdubai##dubai🇦🇪 ##dubai_dxb_uae##fyp##tiktokindonesia##indonesia##sharinghappiness##bekind##happysoul##berbagibahagia♬ Apakah Itu Cinta – Ipank

In many of the videos, you can see the young son doing the distribution, and many of the comments praise the parents for teaching the lesson of giving to their son

@ethcob##dubai##dubailife##dubai_dxb_uae##tiktokdubai##tiktokindonesia##berbagibahagia##berbagiituindah##spreadlove♬ Surrender – Natalie Taylor

“Sharing is caring”

@ethcob##sharingisblessing##dubailife##lovindubai##spreadlove##dubai_dxb_uae##tiktokdubai##tiktokindonesia##fyp##sharinghappiness♬ Apalah Cinta – Ayu Ting Ting & Keremcem

Amazing giving spirit from one family!

An amazing act of kindness

