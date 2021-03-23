A Family Is Doing Random Food Drops To Help Those Less Fortunate Started as an idea, my son and I to create content, things we love to do that are a part of our life. I believe teaching about and showing kindness is always positive. This is how and what we do to bring happiness to our heart. A TikTok account is grabbing attention for its content that’s centred around kindness. @Ethcob share regular updates which show them sharing bags of fresh food around Dubai. Created by a Mum, who’s teaching her son important lessons about giving, the videos are getting thousands of views and positive comments from viewers who praise the sweet nature of the content. A Dubai family TikTok account is getting attention for the best reason The food drops take place around the community.

They help out where they see fit, in this case, they spotted some car washers ‘with not many cars to wash’

They stock up with food that can be shared easily

And distribute to the community

The family spot groups of people they think they can help and distribute food around Dubai

In many of the videos, you can see the young son doing the distribution, and many of the comments praise the parents for teaching the lesson of giving to their son

“Sharing is caring”

Amazing giving spirit from one family!

An amazing act of kindness

