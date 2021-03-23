Latest
Dubai Communities Raise Noise Complaints... 1097 Cars Get Taken Off The Roads
Dubai Police are on a mission to stop noise pollution!
A traffic campaign that began on February 11 has already resulted in the confiscation of over 1097 vehicles.
The cars were taken off the roads for violating traffic laws such as heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents. The loud engines had caused many residents to report noise disturbances as a result.
And communities reporting noise complaints will praise the work by Dubai Police.
Police also called out the danger of modified vehicles
Drivers can lose control when driving heavily modified cars, especially if engine modifications were made in a way that does not match the type of vehicle or roads.
Don’t be tempted: Modifying your car is against the law and can result in an AED1000 fine and 12 black points.
