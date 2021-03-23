Dubai Communities Raise Noise Complaints... 1097 Cars Get Taken Off The Roads

1097 Cars Taken Off Dubai Roads After Residents Report Noise Complaints

Dubai Police are on a mission to stop noise pollution!

A traffic campaign that began on February 11 has already resulted in the confiscation of over 1097 vehicles.

The cars were taken off the roads for violating traffic laws such as heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents. The loud engines had caused many residents to report noise disturbances as a result.

And communities reporting noise complaints will praise the work by Dubai Police.