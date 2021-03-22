The UAE Is Switching Off The Lights For Earth Hour On Saturday March 27

There’s something calming about sitting in the dark but did we mention that it’s also beneficial for the environment? UAE residents are invited to participate in Earth Hour on Saturday, March 27. It’s been a huge success in the past and this year will hopefully be no different.

Earth Hour is when people of the community are encouraged to turn off the lights and switch off non-essential electrical appliances for one hour from 8:30 pm local time.

Earth Hour is aimed to help raise awareness on the environmental issues our planet is facing but also bring the community together