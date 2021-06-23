'Delivery Walkers' In The Summer Heat Raised Alarm Bells Among Concerned Residents

A number of concerned Dubai residents have flooded Lovin DMs to report delivery boys arriving on foot to deliver orders, in the midday heat.

Especially in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) area, many delivery heroes have been spotted walking with big containers, on foot. This is an unusual sight for many customers as typically delivery drivers commute on bikes, but a number of residents spotted delivery people walking, cycling, and even taking the Metro to reach destinations.

Residents raised alarm bells, concerned about the health risks involved in walking around outdoors in the intense summer heat.

A Lovin Dubai reader reached out to us to share an incident where the delivery boy reached with her order “drenched and out of breath”…

We reached out to the online food ordering company, talabat who confirmed a number of drivers are walking and cycling to deliveries. However, they noted this is a pilot project. It’s for delivery people who do not have a licence, it involves a small number of drivers and they are accepting feedback.

We recently introduced talabat cyclists and walkers as a pilot project due to increased demand by candidates who are eager to work within the delivery sector but do not possess motorbike or car licenses. This project is in its development stage with a small number of delivery cyclists and walkers and we are in the process of collecting feedback to make improvements.

talabat representative