A Very Popular Dog Shelter In Dubai Is On The Verge Of Closure Amid Rising Overheads

The cost of living is on the rise on a global scale.

Inflation mixed with the impact of COVID-19 has left the world in a terrible economic state. Businesses were forced to downsize, some were even run into the ground as a result of a lack of funds and sales.

NGOs, shelters and relocation homes suffered a big blow during the pandemic and continue to feel its brunt. And now this heartbreaking reality has hit close to home… very close to home for us Dubai residents with K9 Friends announcing their potential closure.

K9 Friends Dubai, the shelter that’s been rescuing abandoned dogs & finding them loving new homes for over 30 years, have shared a plea on their socials asking the community for financial assistance to stay afloat amid rising overheads

Calling on all animal lovers, the organisation said:

“IF K9 Friends do not receive immediate help then they will be forced to close the doors within the next few months.

With no official financial help, we can no longer sustain the financial burden of DEWA, maintenance, insurance, staff costs and vet bills that are all associated with running a Rehoming Shelter. Our running costs are on average 80,000aed per month – in May we took 20,370 AED in adoption fees and sponsorships.”

Visit their website, or call +97148878739 to help or for more info.

K9 Friends have not only help relocate abandoned doggos, but also help pet parents in cases of medical emergencies, they neuter and vaccinate furbabies and provide support to strays

The NGO went on to add that,

“We have never had to directly ask for assistance but COVID times have hit us hard and we can see no way out of this current situation.”

