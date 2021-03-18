Drones Will Be Sending Electric Shocks To Clouds To Enhance Rainfall In Dubai

Reports have trickled in stating that the UAE is heavily investing in freshwater supplies as the country has allocated AED55 million into nine ‘rain enhancement’ projects, one of which involves drones and electrocuting clouds.

Trying something very different from cloud seeding, the UAE is attempting to induce rainfall in the region using drones that shoot electricity into clouds.

…Sci-Fi level jazz right here.

It’s no secret that the Gulf country already uses cloud-seeding technology, by firing salt into clouds to encourage precipitation however, Brit researchers have been paid AED5.1 million to test how an electric charge on water droplets can develop into rainfall.

These shock-inducing drones will be tested over the next couple of weeks near Dubai

This project should considerably help with the amount of rainfall the country receives; due to the fact that the UAE just sees an average rainfall of 100mm per year.