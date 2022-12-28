Dubai 2022: A Timeline Of 10 Key Events

As we inch closer to the end of the year, it’s only natural we feel the urge to look back at the highs and lows of 2022.

Dubai residents attain most of their inspiration from the city itself. The leadership, the vision, the commitment, the generosity… this skyscraper-studded luxury hub only goes from strength to strength every year, and here is a timeline of key events that took place in 2022.

From winding up Expo 2020 Dubai to heading to the moon – keep scrolling to go through the timeline:

10. Thursday, Jan 13, 2022: Infinity Bridge opens to the public

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, integrated the ‘Infinity Bridge’ in Shindagha, which he described as an “architectural masterpiece”.

HH Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, “It is a new global engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece. Our bridges are futuristic, and our ambitions are endless.”

9. Monday, Jan 31, 2022: The UAE Announced Federal Corporate Tax On Business Profits

The UAE will introduce a federal corporate tax on business profits that will be effective for financial years starting on or after 1st June 2023.

FYI, personal income from employment, real estate and other investments will not be taxed.

No corporate tax will apply on personal income from employment, real estate and other investments, or on any other income earned by individuals that do not arise from a business or other form of commercial activity licensed or otherwise permitted to be undertaken in the UAE.

More deets here.

8. Tuesday, Feb 22 (22.02.22): Museum of The Future dazzled the world

The most beautiful building on earth was inaugurated by The UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed, on 22.2.22.

7. Sat, Feb 26: Dubai announced the easing of COVID-19 precautionary measures

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced the easing of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the emirate, effective from February 26, 2022.

In line with In line with @NCEMAUAE’s announcements, Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announces easing of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the emirate starting Sat 26 Feb 2022. 1/3 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 25, 2022

6. Thurs, March 31, 2022: The city wrapped up Expo 2020 Dubai

It truly was heartbreaking for the world to see Expo 2020 Dubai come to an end.

5. Saturday, May 14, 2022: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed as the new president of the UAE, the Supreme Council

The Crown Prince and now President of the UAE is now the third president of the UAE, succeeding Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s role after his passing on May 13.

4. Friday, July 1, 2022: Dubai introduced a charge of 25 fils on single-use plastic bags

The Executive Council of Dubai implemented a tariff on single-use carrier bags in all stores, including retail, restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce orders. It’s part of a sustainable move which targets a complete ban on single-use plastic bags in two years’ time.

3. Thursday, Nov 10, 2022: An announcement was made of the world’s tallest residential tower coming to Business Bay

It’s the first architectural project by the global watchmaker and high-jewellery brand Jacob & Co and is a collaboration with Binghatti.

The hypertower will feature five uber-lavish penthouses, and the opulent interiors are designed by Jacob & Co’s Founder and Chairman, so you can expect the interiors to be as just as extra as the diamond-sphered exteriors.

2. Saturday, Nov 12, 2022: A kitten of the cat rescued back in August 2021 was seen sitting in on a meeting between the Ruler of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

The kitten in the video is none other than the child of the pregnant cat that was heroically rescued from falling to her death in August last year. The rescued cat and her offspring were given shelter on a farm in Marmoum.

1. Sunday, December 11, 2022: The Rashid Rover was launched at 11:38 AM GST

With ambitions higher than the sky… the UAE made its way to the moon! The Rashid Rover was launched at 11:38 AM GST in the presence of the Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed, and the Crown Prince of Dubai HH Sheikh Hamdan.

It’s only moving onwards and upwards from here, folks!

