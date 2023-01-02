Dubai Airports Witnesses Passenger Traffic Of Nearly 2 Million

With the IDEAL weather and world-class NYE celebrations, tourists have been flocking down to Dubai and how.

Being the ultimate winter vacay destination, Dubai Airports issued a peak travel advisory wherein traffic of nearly 2 MILLION passengers is expected over the next few days. Monday, Jan 2nd, is believed to be the busiest day, with traffic exceeding 257,000 passengers.

Shopping malls and popular tourist attractions in the city have been enjoying a high footfall over the new year’s weekend.

With the sudden surge in visitors , Tickets to the Museum of the Future are completely sold out until January 13!

Here are a few travel tips to help combat the holiday rush:

Arrive 3-4 hours before your departure time

Use the Dubai Metro to commute to and from the airport

Factor in the traffic if you’re planning on driving/cabbing it to the airport

Weigh your luggage well in advance

Have all your documents in check

