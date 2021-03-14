Latest
Dubai Is Looking Into Rolling Out COVID-19 Breath Tests With 60-Second Results
COVID-19 tests in Dubai are levelling up peeps, McSqueaks! From PCR nose swab tests, we’re now progressing to COVID breath tests that are predicted to yield results in 60-seconds.
The test is said to be faster, non-invasive and a total game-changer that detects the novel virus within a minute, for which Dubai is carrying out trials to access the accuracy of easy-to-use breath tests. The trials are being conducted at DHA’s Nadd Al Hamar primary health care centre for 2,500 patients.
The clinical trial is being undertaken by Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), in collab with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Breathonix Pte Ltd.
How it works you ask?
- The user exhales into a disposable one-way valve mouthpiece (connected to a high-precision breath sampler)
- The exhaled breath is collected into a breath sampler and fed into a cutting-edge mass spectrometer for measurement
- The breath test system measures and analyses VOCs (volatile organic compounds) biomarkers in the breath sample.
- BOOMM!!! Results within 1 minute
If approved and implemented, this technology will significantly reduce the burden on laboratory processing.
In a statement, Dr Nada Al Mulla, director of DHA’s Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Sector, explained that:
If approved and implemented, this technology will significantly reduce the burden on laboratory processing. It will drastically reduce the time taken to get the results in comparison to the presently available testing methods such as a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. The breath test for screening COVID-19 is highly efficient for mass screening especially in areas of high-traffic.
Dr. Jia Zhunan, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Breathonix, added that:
The breath analysis technology that we have developed offers a fast and convenient solution to identify COVID-19 infection.
Here’s hoping the new COVID-test roll out will be easier on the wallet in comparison to the current AED150/AED85 PCR tests in the country!
