Dubai Is Looking Into Rolling Out COVID-19 Breath Tests With 60-Second Results

COVID-19 tests in Dubai are levelling up peeps, McSqueaks! From PCR nose swab tests, we’re now progressing to COVID breath tests that are predicted to yield results in 60-seconds.

The test is said to be faster, non-invasive and a total game-changer that detects the novel virus within a minute, for which Dubai is carrying out trials to access the accuracy of easy-to-use breath tests. The trials are being conducted at DHA’s Nadd Al Hamar primary health care centre for 2,500 patients.

The clinical trial is being undertaken by Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), in collab with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Breathonix Pte Ltd.

How it works you ask?