د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

A Family Of Three Residing In Dubai Tragically Drown In Oman Over The Eid Holidays 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Eid holidays turned tragic for a Dubai-based family of three after strong tides swept away all the members at the Mughsayl beach in Salalah. The family lived in Dubai and travelled to Oman by road to celebrate the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Originally from Maharashtra, India 42-year-old Shashikant Mahamane, his 9-year-old daughter, Shruti, and his 6-year-old son, Shreyas, were involved in the heartbreaking beach incident in the Gulf of Oman, the northwest arm of the Arabian Sea that occurred on Sunday, 10 July.

Search and rescue operations carried out by the Royal Oman Police were able to recover the bodies of Shashikant and his son, Shreyas. However, his 9-year-old daughter Shruti is still missing: rescuers are extensively searching for the young girl since the accident occurred.

According to the Royal Oman Police, a total of five tourists are feared dead as a result of this incident

Praying for the families of the victims involved. 

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The UAE President Held His First Live Broadcast Last Night

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer