Dubai Has Been Buzzing Over Damac’s Unique ‘Sky High’ Celebrations

LOOK UP! And you’re sure to find something enchanting in Dubai’s skies.

From meteor-like spectacles and large blimps to stunning aerial acrobatics stunts on the DAMAC Tower by Paramount, Damac has taken its 40th-anniversary celebrations to new heights. And in this city, where nothing is as it seems, residents love a good ‘ole mystery to solve.

Whilst some were busy making wishes on the shooting…. nay, blazing stars; others put on their investigation hats to dig out the source of the uncanny flares to see if they were in real…

But Sherlocks can take a rest because Damac has revealed these exciting sightings were a part of Damac’s 40th celebration

With so many teasers out there… we can tell you right here – that the crazy, amazing stunts you’ve been seeing are in fact real and have been spotted and shared by so many of you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Celebrate with Damac and WIN BIG!

To win, all you have to do is keep an eye on the sky, take in all the spectacular sightings that play out, take some videos and post them on your socials with the #DAMAC40. You guys could win amazing prizes from Samsung products, Amazon gift cards worth AED 10,000 each & so much more!

Damac is the gift that keeps on giving. Expect quirky activations such as free-falling skydivers, balloons, ribbons, levitating objects and all the aesthetic stunts ahead of the big reveal taking place on Thursday, December 15, so keep an eye out for that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAMAC Properties (@damacofficial)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Damac Celebrates 40 With Spectacular Sky High Celebrations

(Ft image credits: YallaMotor)