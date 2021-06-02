Dubai Is Home To A Giant Moth The Size Of A BIRD!

That is one BIG moth over there fam.

Deep within the serene butterfly sanctuary at Dubai Butterfly Garden, you will find a GIANT six-legged Atlas Moth insect the size of a freggin’ BIRD!!

Dubai resident, Fazil Jannath shared a video of this intriguing insect on his Instagram stories and wrote;

Big dude came to [say] hi.

We don’t really know how to feel about this but what we do know is that you can find this harmless giant at the world’s largest indoor butterfly garden!

Located next to Dubai Miracle Garden.

This day-flying insect is quite intriguing really. The Atlas Moth which is the largest moth species in the world — its massive wingspan is wider than a human hand.

These moths lack the ability to eat and thus have incredibly short life spans!

But the most interesting part? Although completely harmless, their wingtips look just like cobra snakeheads which helps them to ward off predators! This is believed to be the result of evolution and adaptation for survival.