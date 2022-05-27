د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Residents Work More Overtime Than Anywhere Else In The World

The results are IN.

And Dubai has TOPPED the charts once again… but this time, not in a way that residents would ideally want.

According to studies on work-life balance published by a mobile tech company Kisi, Dubai ranked as the #1 MOST ‘overworked’ city and the #2 ‘safest’ city in the world. 

How is the overworked % calculated you ask?

The percentage of full-time employees working more than 48 hours per working week in each city. A higher percentage reflects a city with a greater amount of its population working overtime.

However, since the pandemic – Dubai companies have become much more flexible in allowing staff to ‘work from home’

Along with that, the study also indicated that the emirate ranked first in terms of having the LOWEST unemployment levels and the number of office leaves offered to workers.

Well, you know what they say… “it’s just part of the job”😅

