Dubai Mourns The Death Of 'India's Nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar

India lost an icon on Sunday, February 6 and the world is in mourning. Lata Mangeshkar gave her voice to Indian movies for over 70 years and her mellifluous voice touched countless lives.

She thrived to serve her nation the best she could, and wanted to be remembered as an individual who never thought wrong of others, nor wished for anything unfortunate upon others.



Veteran Indian actress, Sharmila Tagore expressed:

“Her voice brought peace and magic into the world. She sang in many languages and Bengali in particular. Shakti Samanta’s Amanush (1975) I remember, her Bengali songs were beautiful.

Her pronunciations were perfect in every language, which is commendable. You can go to Kashmir, Kanyakumari, Assam or any part of India, her voice was loved because it had a unifying force. ‘Ae mere watan ke logon zara aankh me bhar lo pani’, continues to reduce us to tears for that same reason.”

Two-day national mourning has been declared in India in memory of Lata Mangeshkar and Indian flags will fly at half-mast in UAE missions

Additionally, as a mark of respect, all cultural activities at the Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be put on hold to mark the legned’s demise.

For musicians and music lovers everywhere, Lata Mangeshkar will remain immortal

Transcending borders, Lata’s voice is admired by people from all cultures and all walks of life.

You will never be forgotten QUEEN!💔

India’s beloved singer was honoured with a state funeral that took place in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park at 6:30pm IST on Sunday, February 6

