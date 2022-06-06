This Is Dubai Pearl Reimagined With The AED18.3 BILLION ‘Moon-Shaped Resort’ Project

Real estate and property developments are always tricky territories, as the rise and the fall of the economy end up playing a big hand in the faith of a project.

Recently, Bloomberg released a report on Dubai’s ‘Property Surge VS Ghosts of 2009 Crash’ and the article revealed an exciting moon-shaped resort project is potentially on the horizon for Dubai.

Backed by a Canadian firm, the ambitious Moon-Shaped Resort is a game-changing $5 BILLION (AED18.3 billion) project, that will be situated in Dubai Pearl. A moon replica on earth?! So down for that!

The resort has plans for a lunar colony, a lunar surface, a space-themed nightclub and other exciting facilities that’ll make it an ideal pretend-moon experience for 500 times less than a trip to space.

Travelling to the moon will soon just be a car ride away for us Dubai peeps

The spacey destination resort MOON is in talks to open up in Las Vegas, Dubai and China. But Co-Founder of Moon World Resorts, Michael R. Henderson spoke to Forbes about the project and revealed that development is “probably too visionary for Las Vegas” and “perhaps China or the UAE will be first” to experience the resort.

Never knew how much Dubai needed this until now!😍🌚

