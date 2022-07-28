Dubai Police Raid An Illegal Casino Inside A Private Villa In Al Rashidiya

*All forms of gambling in the UAE are strictly prohibited. Those engaging in such activities can be fined up to AED100,000, as well as face imprisonment and deportation.

Following a tip-off, Dubai Police jailed a gang of 12 persons for running a casino inside a villa in Al Rashidiya and fined five others for gambling back in April 2022.

Dubai Police regularly organize raids and stings to dissolve any attempt or effort to run gambling dens from homes and shops across the country. This specific incident saw a 29-year-old Chinese national being fined AED100,000 ($27,225) and incarceration for illegally organising and gambling at the secret den.

The Chinese man will be deported upon the completion of his prison sentence. The other offenders worked in the casino as “cleaners, shisha servers, translators, a technician, a watchman and croupiers” reported The National. Each of them were charged with criminal abetting and 3 months in jail, a fine of AED100,000 and deportation upon release.

The female cleaners confessed that the villa was “used as a gambling den”

From poker and roulette tables to a cashier, surveillance systems, a command room and F&B services, the two-floor villa had been transformed into a complete gambling house.

The five customers caught during the villa-casino raid were each fined AED10,000 for “gaming”

Dubai Courts ordered the confiscation of all money and gambling tools found during the late-night raid.

Earlier this year, a gang of seven Asian men were arrested and ordered to pay AED100,000 each for running a gambling den inside a clothing store in Al Fahidi.

