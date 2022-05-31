Dubai Residents Are Voicing Their Annoyance Over Customer Care Chatbots

With the world getting more technologically savvy by the HOUR, it’s no shocker that our first point of contact in a number of industries has become AI respondents and chatbots.

From banking to eCommerce and telecom sites, many corporations have introduced non-human agents to cut down on business costs and maximise revenues, however many users are just not satisfied by the limited nature of chatbots or AI agents and have taken to social media to voice their annoyance.

Chatbots are incredibly efficient when it comes to resolving standard inquiries and delivering quick solutions to common customer issues, BUT when the complexity of the task at hand increases – that’s when chatbots fail to deliver.

Hence, Dubai residents are trying to reach out to brands via Twitter to alert them of the chatbot’s lack of assistance or clarification

For users with more complicated issues, the basic ‘command-response interaction’ just doesn’t cut it – hence the frustration

Having to explain your inquiry to the chatbot and then repeating yourself to a human customer service representative cause users major irritation, especially when the issue is yet to be resolved.

Even getting through to an agent has become something of a task with a hundred questions needing to be answered first and nowadays, most organisations only provide chat support and have discarded call centres altogether.

Chat supports have been programmed in a manner to redirect inquiries to human representatives – if the bots fail to assist, but that doesn’t eliminate the time-consuming process of it all

According to research by CNBC, “Chatbots could help trim business costs by more than $8 billion (AED29.3 billion) per year by 2022”

Studies indicate that Millennials and Baby Boomers are more comfortable interacting with chatbots, thus why this AI technology is gaining traction by the day, but the majority of users are yet to give up on human interaction.

