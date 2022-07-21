Flying Cockroaches Spotted In Several Dubai Hoods

If you thought cockroaches were NASTY, then prepare thyself for FLYING cockroaches!

Dubai residents have noticed several flying roaches across residential communities, and these pesky buggers aren’t that uncommon.

Debug Pest Control Services states that roaches are more likely to appear in “streets with thickly populated residential and commercial areas like in emirates like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.”

Residents have spotted these flying roaches at Dubai Hills, Damac Hills 1 & 2 and Barsha

Be careful of the brown-banded cockroaches as the male ones have wings that enable them to fly indoors, INSIDE your bags and even ON you…🙂

Here are a few tips for keeping a cockroach-free home according to Bayut:

Keep your house clean

Eliminate food sources

Use Cockroach Gel

Use Soap and Water

Try Essential Oils

Mix Boric Acid and Sugar

Repair Water Leakage

Take out the trash by the end of the day

Clean the grease from the stovetop

Sweep and mop the floor regularly

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Two People Were Arrested In Abu Dhabi For Growing Marijuana

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.