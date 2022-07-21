Announcements
Flying Cockroaches Spotted In Several Dubai Hoods
If you thought cockroaches were NASTY, then prepare thyself for FLYING cockroaches!
Dubai residents have noticed several flying roaches across residential communities, and these pesky buggers aren’t that uncommon.
Debug Pest Control Services states that roaches are more likely to appear in “streets with thickly populated residential and commercial areas like in emirates like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.”
Residents have spotted these flying roaches at Dubai Hills, Damac Hills 1 & 2 and Barsha
Be careful of the brown-banded cockroaches as the male ones have wings that enable them to fly indoors, INSIDE your bags and even ON you…🙂
Here are a few tips for keeping a cockroach-free home according to Bayut:
Keep your house clean
Eliminate food sources
Use Cockroach Gel
Use Soap and Water
Try Essential Oils
Mix Boric Acid and Sugar
Repair Water Leakage
Take out the trash by the end of the day
Clean the grease from the stovetop
Sweep and mop the floor regularly
Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Two People Were Arrested In Abu Dhabi For Growing Marijuana
ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.