Dubai Seal 90+ Unlicensed Massage Services Inside Of Residential Flats

This year, a total of 91 flats have been sealed during an intensified crackdown on unlicensed massage parlours offering illegal services in Dubai.

The Dubai Police General Command issued a new warning urging the public against seeking services from unlicensed massage centres, which poses serious threats, including extortion and murder.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal, confirmed that Dubai Police had launched several campaigns to combat unlicensed massage services by raising public awareness of the centres, harmful services, tracking down locations and operators of such unlicensed businesses, as well as arresting distributors of massage cards on vehicles.

Members of the public are being urged to report violators via 901

The director of Dubai CID reaffirmed that ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility between the Dubai Police and community members.

Dial 901 or use the Police Eye service via Dubai Police smart App to report any suspicious, shady and illegal activities, including these unlicensed centres and their promoters, he urged.

Al Jallaf further noted that licensed massage centres are registered with Dubai Economic and Tourism. Whoever wishes to seek their services can verify that by simply contacting the concerned entities.

