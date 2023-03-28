Dubai Taxis Begin Trials For Chinese Electric Cabs

With temperatures in Dubai reaching record highs during the summer months, the last thing you want is to hail a cab that’s polluting the air even more. But fear not! The new electric taxis are not only eco-friendly, but also efficient and will keep you cool as a cucumber on your way to your destination.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has kicked off trials of a new electric vehicle from Skywell as part of its limo service. The aim is to help Dubai reach its goal of having emission-free public transportation by 2050, as set out by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The DTC is putting several models of electric vehicles from different companies through their paces during a trial period. The Skywell EV will be tested on Dubai’s roads over the course of three months to see how it performs within the DTC fleet, with a focus on customer comfort, safety, and security.

As part of a feasibility study to assess electric vehicles (EVs), DTC is undertaking a trial period for multiple models of EVs produced by various companies to ensure optimal results. — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 27, 2023

The DTC is committed to eco-friendly transportation, with 70% of its current fleet already made up of eco-friendly vehicles

And to make things even better, they’re looking to add 70 more eco-friendly vehicles to their fleet each year! This is all part of their plan to achieve emission-free public transportation in Dubai by 2050.

So, it’s time to wave goodbye to gas-guzzling taxis and say hello to eco-friendly electric vehicles in Dubai!

