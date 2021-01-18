Dubai Workers MUST Get COVID-19 PCR Tests Every 7 Days 

JUST IN.

All federal government employees (i.e. employees of the UAE’s ministries and federal government departments) must undergo mandatory PCR testing every 7 days.

This latest development was announced on Monday, Jan 18 by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, as a preventive method to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The expense for the weekly PCR testing will be borne by the government department that the employee works for

Previously, employees working for the UAE’s ministries and federal government departments were required to take a PCR test every 14 days at their own expense.

However, employees who have received both doses of their COVID vaccines are EXEMPT from the weekly nose swab PCR tests

Any worker with health conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated can continue conducting the PCR tests, which will be paid for by the entity they work for.

