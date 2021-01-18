Latest
Dubai Workers MUST Get COVID-19 PCR Tests Every 7 Days
JUST IN.
All federal government employees (i.e. employees of the UAE’s ministries and federal government departments) must undergo mandatory PCR testing every 7 days.
This latest development was announced on Monday, Jan 18 by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, as a preventive method to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.
The expense for the weekly PCR testing will be borne by the government department that the employee works for
Previously, employees working for the UAE’s ministries and federal government departments were required to take a PCR test every 14 days at their own expense.
However, employees who have received both doses of their COVID vaccines are EXEMPT from the weekly nose swab PCR tests
Any worker with health conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated can continue conducting the PCR tests, which will be paid for by the entity they work for.
Moreover, 3,471 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by UAE authorities today.
UAE authorities are reminding all visitors and residents in the country to wear their face mask when in public at ALL TIMES.
Those who fail to comply with the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations will be subject to face a penalty of AED3,000.
