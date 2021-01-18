3,471 New Cases Of COVID-19 Announced In The UAE Today

3,471 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by UAE authorities today.

2,990 people recoveries were announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 228,364.

The COVID death rate stands at 751 and active cases stand at 27,617.

On a positive note, 1,882,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far been distributed in the UAE and a new distribution clinic opened today, with the capacity for 4,000 visitors DAILY.

142,388 COVID tests were carried our in the UAE in 24 hours, 3,471 new infections were confirmed