Dubai’s Civil Defence Threw A Blazing Birthday Bash For A Young Fireman & His Friends

A little firefighter’s dreams came true when Dubai’s civil defence team threw him a Birthday bash for the books!

There was a themed cake, themed decor, games, activities and best of all… THRILLED lil munchkins running around with heroic firefighters. The little ones were also treated to rides around the block in the big yellow fire engine.

Dan Qayyum shared the videos on his Twitter along with a ‘thank you’ note to the firefighters and team, saying that,

Had my little lad’s birthday at a #Dubai Fire Station today as he idolizes firemen. Can’t applaud @DCDDubai enough, the way they not just provided the space but engaged the kids was amazing, and at no charge! There are some things Dubai does better than anyone

