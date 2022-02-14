Dubai's Floating Underwater Train Has Once Again Become All The Rage 

Now, the word ‘ambitious’ and ‘Dubai’ come hand in hand So one no longer gets baffled when they hear of OTT concepts.

And speaking of which, a HUGE project was proposed back in 2018 by the UAE’s National Advisor Bureau, that would have seen a floating underwater bullet train connecting Mumbai and the UAE. Although the project has been shelved, the internet can’t help but express fascination over the ultra-futuristic underwater train.

BE AMAZED, a YouTube account with nearly 10 million subscribers, shared a video explaining the workings of the train and peeps in the comments were glad that Dubai projects were getting the “attention they deserve”

The “Fujairah-Mumbai Subsea Tunnel Train” project that’s currently still at the concept stage would be a 2,000km journey that would take two hours of underwater travel

The main expected benefits from Project are:

1. Transport Passengers, Tourists & workers Between the UAE ( as well as other GCC Countries ) and India.

2. Export Oil & Gas From Fujairah Port To India via a Pipeline; and possibly China and Pakistan.

3. Import water from Narmada River North of Mumbai to the UAE ( it is well noted that The Narmada River is flooding during monsoon season; excess water Maybe exported to the UAE )

4. Transport Goods & commodities between both nations.

5. Supply Bunker Fuel to ships passing between the Floating Pontoons via a floating bunker fuel station.

Apart from the train that would function on magnetic levitation technology, the National Advisor Bureau Limited also brought forth the (UAE)-Iceberg Project

Proposed in 2018, the (UAE)-Iceberg Project would have put the UAE on the “glacial tourism map” and contributed to enhancing the environment, as well as the economy.

