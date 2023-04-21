Dubai’s New Passport Control Lets Kids Stamp Their Own Passports

Tavel bugs, listen up! If you’re planning a trip to Dubai anytime soon, here’s some news that’ll make your little ones jump for joy! The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has opened new passport control counters exclusively for kids at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

That means no more standing in long queues with cranky and bored children. Now, young travellers aged 4-12 will have their own passport control lanes and counters at Terminal 3 of DXB. The counters have a fun and quirky space-themed design.

In this designated area, children also get to stamp their own passports!

Kids can feel like official jet setters as they embark on their travels. It’s like a mini-adventure before the real adventure even begins!

If that wasn’t enough to get your little ones bouncing off the walls, GDRFA has also introduced two mascots, Salem and Salama, who greet young travellers on special occasions

These mascots are dressed in the GDRFA employee uniform and are there to make sure that every child’s arrival in Dubai is filled with happiness and warmth.

With the new passport control counters and Salem and Salama, your kids are sure to have a fun and unforgettable experience right from the moment they step foot in the city

إقامة دُبيّ تضيف منصات جوازات جديدة للأطفال من سن من ( 4 -12 ) سنة في صالة القادمين بمبنى رقم 3 في مطار دبي الدولي، وتمنحهم فُرصة ختم جوازاتهم بأنفسهم.. pic.twitter.com/rNq0PG30To — GDRFA DUBAI إقامة دبي (@GDRFADUBAI) April 21, 2023

