An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.7 Occurs In The UAE

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 shook parts of the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar on Wednesday, June 15 around 10:07 am GST.

The tremors were the result of a strong quake with a magnitude of 5.9 that hit Iran around 10:06 am GST

Residents across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi reported feeling light tremors that lasted two to three minutes

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that the 5.9 magnitude quake that hit south of Iran this morning was “slightly felt” in the UAE

A 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded south of Iran at 10:06, 15/06/2022 "UAE time”, slightly felt. According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 15, 2022

