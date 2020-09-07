Emirates Airlines Pays AED5 Billion To Customers In Ticket Refunds

Emirates reveals that is has returned over AED 5 billion (US$ 1.4 billion) to customers in COVID-19 related travel refunds and cleared 90% of its refunds backlog, making strong and steady progress on its commitment to complete pending refunds.

More than 1.4 million refund requests have been completed since March, representing 90% of the airline’s backlog

This includes all requests received from customers around the world up until the end of June, save for a few cases which require further manual review.

Since after the pandemic hit, Emirates has also invested additional resources to increase its processing capability. The airline also continues to work with industry partners to facilitate refunds for those who have booked their Emirates flights through travel agents.

“We understand that from our customers’ standpoint, each pending refund request is one too many. We are committed to honouring refunds and are trying our utmost to clear the massive and unprecedented backlog that was caused by the pandemic. Most cases are straightforward, and these we will process quickly. But there are cases which will take a bit more time for our customer teams to manually review and complete. We are grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding.” said Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.

As global travel markets slowly re-open, Emirates has gradually restarted its passenger operations around the world, always ensuring that it provides customers with a safe and smooth travel experience