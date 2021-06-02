Free Accommodation + Transport: Emirates Cabin Crew Salaries And Perks!

Since the very beginning, the world has been in awe of steward and stewardesses! Their exotic lifestyles and unattainable jobs somehow put them on a pedestal. Emirates cabin crew members in particular always appear so prim and polished that they create an air of celebrity around them: especially with their massive social media presence. And of recent, the Dubai-based airlines’ cabin staff are OWNING the social media realm like nobody’s business. From flaunting videos of their exotic travels and company expensed living pads to quirky reels and TikToks wearing the Emirates’ signature uniform… all of which make the cabin crew life seem so attractive. So here is a breakdown of their pays and benefits:

Salary All cabin crew members receive a basic salary of AED 4,260 per month – which is subject to your position and ranking. The starting salary can increase with the number of years you spend with the company. The starting flying pay is AED61.25 per hour Pre-COVID average flying hours would be 80-100 hours per month. However, since the pandemic, average flying hours have decreased to 50 hours per month. Based on 80-100 hours per month, your total salary for the month would be AED 9,770 per month . (Which is subject to your ranking and position). * These are approximate numbers for Grade-II (Economy Class)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✈ Emirates Cabin Crew ♡ (@cabincrewemirates)

Layover allowance Staff are given a meal allowance in the currency of the country of night stop. Meal allowances differ with each country and the cost of living there, staff are free to budget the allowance as they see fit. Hotel accommodation, as well as transport to and from the airport, is provided by the company. Transport Transportation is provided by the company to/from work and to/from Training College.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✈ Emirates Cabin Crew ♡ (@cabincrewemirates)

Accommodation allowance of AED50,000 – AED70,000 per year Staff have the liberty to opt for company accommodation or their own accommodation in and around the city. Company provided accommodations come furnished and inclusive of water and electricity bills. *TV, Internet and telephone bills are not included. If you decide to live outside company accommodation then you will be given an allowance of AED50k-70k per year to spend on rent (allowance is subject to your ranking). Staff can budget their fixed allowance as they see fit. 30-day annual leaves Staff are permitted 30 calendar days leave per year. As well as 1 free annual leave ticket is provided to your country of origin.

Below, Debbie breaks down the perks and pays of an Emirates Cabin Crew Member…

Intrigued and wanna know more?! Then visit the Emirates Career Website.

Listen to the Lovin Daily: The Expo 2020 Metro Station Exteriors Have Been Revealed And WOW!