Etisalat To Now Suspend Services For Late Payments & Charge A Reconnection Fee 

JUST IN: The UAE’s largest telecom operator, Etisalat has just become a whole lot more stringent with late payments.

Now if you’re late with your end of month phone bill payments, then Etisalat will instantly suspend its telecom services and charge you a fee for reconnection of its services.

The reconnection fee will mount to AED26.25 (inclusive of VAT).

UAE residents are given till the 15th of every month to make their payments for the telecom services

The due date to make the payments may be the 15th of every month, but Etisalat makes the complete postpaid bill available on their app and shoots customers a copy via email on the first day of every month.

It’s important to note that timely bill payments add to maintaining a good credit score in the long run.

Customers have the option to register their credit/debit card for Etisalat’s auto-pay service, which automatically deducts your bill amount at the end of each month.