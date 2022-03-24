EXCLUSIVE: Project Nightfall Reveals That The Future Of Content Creation Is The METAVERSE!

“The metaverse can be used to effect BILLIONS of lives” – Agon Hare AKA Project Nightfall.

The Polish YouTuber, Agon Hare, known for his educational videos under the handle Project Nightfall on socials boasts of over 14M followers collectively and already knows where the future of his company lies. In the metaverse (a virtual world that is facilitated by AR or VR headsets).

Many people fear the shift, surmising that the metaverse will turn humans into “headset wearing zombies”… so to clear those misconceptions, Agon took the stage at the Nas Summit and exclusively spoke to Lovin Dubai on the multiverse.

“Metaverse will equalise the global economy in the future and help billions of people whilst doing it…”

The ace content creator who’s managed to crack the code on what works in the cyberworld, strongly predicts that the metaverse will in fact take off in the near future and is looking to utilise the space for humanitarian work.

The first and TOP benefit: Metaverse can help eliminate corruption

The fact that every single transaction made in the metaverse is traceable, can help eliminate corruption altogether.

Second: The metaverse is like a video game where you can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars REMOTELY.

Agon elaborates,

“The metaverse is like a video game that you can play… but instead of a video game, this metaverse earns REAL money. Especially in the future.”

Third: The metaverse has the power to bridge the gap between the 1st world and 3rd world countries to make resources more accessible and timely to those in need

Exposing governments, busting myths, calling out harmful trends, fact-checking COVID-related info & becoming a voice for the voiceless

The team at Project nightfall try to use the power of the internet to make a change for the better, and you can check out more of their videos here.

