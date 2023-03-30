Famed YouTuber Sheds Light On The Topic Of ‘Camel Cloning’ In Dubai 

In a recent video, famous YouTuber Mohak Mangal shed light on camel cloning and its use for beauty contests and camel racing in Dubai. And camel cloning is not infrequent as one may think.

First and foremost, it’s important to note that camels hold a special place in the hearts of the people of the UAE. They have been a part of the country’s heritage for centuries and are considered a symbol of wealth and status. Camel racing is a popular sport in the region, and the best camels are highly sought after.

This is where camel cloning comes into play.

By cloning the best camels, breeders can ensure that they produce offspring with the same desirable characteristics…

This means that the cloned camels will have a higher chance of winning beauty contests and camel races, which can fetch millions of dollars in prize money.

“Long necks and drooping lips, make the perfect ‘beauty queen’.”

The world’s first cloned camel was born in Dubai in 2009

Since then, many camels have been cloned in the country, and the technology has advanced significantly.

Camel cloning is a complex process that involves removing the nucleus from a camel egg and replacing it with the nucleus from a skin cell of the camel that is being cloned. The egg is then stimulated to start dividing and developing into an embryo. The embryo is then implanted into a surrogate mother, who carries the baby camel to term.

However, cloning is not without its ethical concerns. Some animal rights activists have raised concerns about the welfare of the cloned camels and the impact it may have on the gene pool of the species. It’s a topic that is still being debated, and there are no easy answers.

