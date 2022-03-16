Filipino Boy Band SB19 Get A Warm Welcome By THRILLED Fans At DXB On Wednesday Morning

The super fresh five-member Filipino boy band (consisting of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin) have officially arrived in Dubai, ahead of their Expo 2020 concert.

Practically every Pinoy pop music lover in the city has been waiting hand in hand for the electric concert, that’s all set to take place tonight, at 8:30 pm GST.

SB19’s fanbase here in the city is MASSIVE, and a clear indication of that is the warm welcome that the boys received upon landing at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday morning!

Fans gathered to greet their idols with loud, happy cheers and many could be seen requesting selfies and autographs… CUTE!

The band’s loyal fanbase even got the hashtag #MarhabaSB19inDubai trending on Twitter.

SB19 fans are beyond fond of the group! One Dubai-based admirer even expressed, “It feels like I’m on cloud 9. This was just a dream. Thank you, Lord for keeping them safe.”

The band that made their debut in 2018 were the FIRST-ever Filipino and South-East Asian act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards. Now, the lads are all set to perform chartbusters such as Bazinga and Map, during their performance tonight, at the DEC Arena.

On our way home now, tapos work na till 4 pm. Lutang na this. Pro cge lang,

Kakayanin, para sa #MAHALIMA It feels like i'm on cloud 9. This was just a dream. Thank you, Lord for keeping them safe. #MarhabaSB19inDubai #SB19 pic.twitter.com/S7PiZgzhb3 — imanster (@sheryliman17) March 16, 2022

If you’re unable to attend the concert in person, watch the performance streaming live on virtualexpodubai.com

