Dubai Residents Caught Distributing Free Iftar Meals Without A License Can Be Fined Up To AED100,000

For many, Ramadan is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and spiritual growth. But for some, it’s a time of struggle and hardship, particularly for those who are less fortunate and cannot afford to break their fast with a meal. Hence, in an effort to help those in need, many Dubai residents want to distribute iftar meals to the public during Ramadan. However, authorities have emphasized the importance of obtaining permission to ensure the safety and organization of such charitable acts. The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department requires individuals to submit an application and specify the area where they plan to distribute the meals. Those caught handing out iftar means without a valid permit/license will be subject to fines of up to AED100,000 and jail terms ranging from 30 days to a year.

Although it is customary for many to participate in charity work during the holy month, officials have reminded residents not to run any charity campaigns or distribute iftar meals unless they are licensed to do so

This ensures that everyone’s safety is prioritized, and distribution is done in an organized manner.

To get permission, individuals can visit the department’s website or call 800600. The person needs to submit their Emirates ID, the location of the distribution, and the name and location of the restaurant that will supply the food.

Running an entire donation campaign, either in person, on social media, or on messaging apps, requires a license

However, distributing free iftar meals to small groups of people you know and trust doesn’t require permission.

The authorities have also broadened the laws on how money is donated, including food, supplies, and medicine. In case you don’t have a license to distribute iftar meals, you can still make charitable gestures in other ways.

There are licensed charity organizations in the UAE, such as 1billionmeals.ae, World Food Programme (WFP), Emirates Red Cresent and other such platforms where people can donate money that goes towards providing a free meal for the less fortunate.

