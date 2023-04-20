د . إAEDSRر . س

5 Spots To Watch The Glittering Eid Fireworks In Dubai 

Eid al-Fitr in Dubai is not just about delicious food and quality time with loved ones. It’s also a time when the city lights up with spectacular fireworks displays, dazzling the night sky with bursts of color and excitement. With the perfect vantage point, the experience becomes unforgettable. So, grab your friends and family, pick a spot, and get ready to be awed!

*Remember: RTA public parking around the city is free until the end of Eid break.

Here are 5 spots to catch free & dazzling fireworks from in Dubai this Eid!

5. Bluewaters Island

On Saturday, April 22, at 9pm.

 

4. Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen

On Friday, April 21 at 9pm.

 

3. The Beach, JBR

On Saturday, April 22, at 9pm.

 

2. Dubai Parks and Resorts

On Saturday, April 22, at 7pm and 9pm.

1. Global Village

Daily firework shows from Friday, April 21.

