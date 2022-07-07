Footballer Karim Benzema Was Spotted At Burj Al Arab Ahead Of Dubai’s 4-Day Long Eid Break

5-time Champions League winner Karim Benzema who is THE MOMENT is currently in Dubai ahead of the 4-day Eid break along with his son Ibrahim.

Karim Benzema, 34, who had a brilliant season and led Real Madrid to victory was spotted in Burj Al Arab for dinner with his mates & son on Wednesday night. The star player was around town last night snapping pics with fans and marvelling over the Museum of the Future on his ‘gram.

The French National is the hottest player this season bagging two trophies and 15 goals in the Champions League and is also set to win his first-ever Balon d’Or. 🏆 The most recent Ballon d’Or recipient, Messi (winning 7 awards so far) believes there are “no doubts” about Benzema receiving the honour.

In a quote to the Mirror, king Ballondoro shared, “I heard the words from Messi and they made me very happy, very content that they come from a player like him.”

With the FIFA World Cup right around the corner, football fans will see Karim Benzema play for the France national team in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022

