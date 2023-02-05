Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf Passed Away In Dubai Today Morning

Born in India, and having lived his whole life in Pakistan, the last chapter of the ex-President’s life came to a conclusion in the UAE

Pervez Musharraf was Pakistan’s former chief of army staff and President of the country from 1999 to 2008. Musharraf was living in exile in Dubai since 2016. He was diagnosed with Amyloidosis which is an incurable condition where an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in the organs and interferes with the body’s normal functioning.

He passed away due his prolonged illness at the American Hospital today morning. He was 79 years old.

In June 2022, his family gave an update on Twitter saying: “Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

Born in 1943 in Delhi, India which was still under British at the time, Musharraf’s family moved to Pakistan during the partition of 1947

Musharraf is widely known for the bloodless military coup he led in Pakistan in 1999 after which he became President of the country.

During his later years, to avoid criminal charges and a treason case, he moved to Dubai in a self-imposed exile. It is reported that he yearned to return to his home country Pakistan, a wish that would not come to be fulfilled.

Last met Musharraf in 2017 at his Dubai home,though interviewed him a couple of times since then online. Always civil & tough. Remarkable for both his hubris & hospitality. Almost delusional about his position & purpose in the world. Died in exile before being brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/AFS5y0I572 — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) February 5, 2023

