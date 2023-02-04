Latest
LISTEN: How A Vietnamese Lady Went From Cooking Lessons At Home To A Chain Of Restaurants Across Dubai In 5 Years
This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to the Owner and Executive Chef of Vietnamese Foodies Lily Hoa Nguyen. Since opening doors to its first location in JLT in January 2018, Vietnamese Foodies has now expanded operations to include four other locations for a total of five locations across Dubai.
The podcast discusses the story of Vietnamese Foodies, the F&B industry in the UAE and future plans for Vietnamese Foodies
Lily and her restaurant were previously in the news for her heartwarming gesture on Lunar New Year too
January 22 was celebrated as Lunar New Year in Vietnamese tradition.
To show appreciation for all the hard work her staff were putting in, all the revenue made during the Lunar New Year’s eve (21st Jan) was distributed to the staff (excluding food costs)!
