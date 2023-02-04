LISTEN: How A Vietnamese Lady Went From Cooking Lessons At Home To A Chain Of Restaurants Across Dubai In 5 Years

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to the Owner and Executive Chef of Vietnamese Foodies Lily Hoa Nguyen. Since opening doors to its first location in JLT in January 2018, Vietnamese Foodies has now expanded operations to include four other locations for a total of five locations across Dubai.

The podcast discusses the story of Vietnamese Foodies, the F&B industry in the UAE and future plans for Vietnamese Foodies

