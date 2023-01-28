د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: A Swiss Financier Set Up His Business In DIFC And Says It's The Toughest Regulation In The World

LISTEN: A Swiss Financier Set Up His Business In DIFC And Says It’s The Toughest Regulation In The World

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to Marc-Andre Sola, Chairman of 1291 Group. A financial services group offering tailor-made wealth protection plans to private individuals, families and investment professionals.

The podcast discusses the story of the 1291 Group, the financial planning industry in the UAE, and the future of 1291 Group

There are also insider deets on insurance, trusts, money laundering, and more!

