Announcements
Former Dubai Residents Are Feeling Next-Level Homesick After Relocating From This City
Thinking of leaving Dubai?
Well… seeing just how homesick former Dubai residents are feeling after leaving this dreamy city, we suggest you hustle it out right here in Dubai… your second home!
Recently ex-residents of Du-bae have been taking to social media to express their sentiments towards this city and how they’re finding it difficult to adjust elsewhere – after a getting a taste of the ‘convenient and ultra safe’ life here.
Dubai may feel big, but it’s actually just a small town that you kinda make your own once you’re here (much like the Netflix show Emily From Paris)! Your close-knit friends, your go-to restos and hangout spots, the city’s diverse culture, the top-notch safety, the quick justice system, having each and EVERY service just an app away, it just does not get better than Dubai – and former Dubai ressies are testifying to that!
@Kenyaa_Mzee went onto to add that,
“Sharjah and Dubai definitely reminded me that I don’t have to take the lack of safety in South Africa any longer. I value my safety. I genuinely will relocate for it”
Dubai’s justice system and safety is set at such HIGH standards that’s it’s nearly impossible for some countries to match up to.