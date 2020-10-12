If You Are Thinking Of Leaving Dubai - Now Is Not The Time

A friend of mine sent me a voice note on Saturday morning, he said what a joy it is to wake up in such a place like this on a beautiful October morning by the beach. I think everyone had that feeling at least once over the last week. Whether it was the improvement of weather, nice sunrise or a stunning sunset. After a long summer, we are all grateful.

It's been a difficult year for everyone. We are still in the middle of a global pandemic that is not going anywhere in a hurry.

In the 20th century, the American Dream was alive and well. That spirit is what made the United States great. It attracted the best minds, immigrants that helped build great companies. Cultures that thrived together. Cities that rose from the ground.

The 21st century is different. There are new dreams and Dubai is part of that story. You only have to look outside, to see it, to feel it.

If you like anything about this city, the people, the safety, the opportunities. Now is the time to stay in this city. You will regret leaving. Circumstances might be difficult.

If You Need Inspiration, Look At Emirates Airlines.

Imagine you set up an airline like Emirates. Now could be the end. Airlines with lesser management globally will probably go out of business. But does anyone doubt for a second that Emirates will fly high again? It's a stunning success story, and brand that we all love, and sums up what this City is capable off.

It's hard to look at 2024 or 2025 right now, but in the scheme of our entire lives, it's a short space of time. Emirates will be back, and we will all travel as much as we did before.

A Desire To Immigrate - The Grass Isn't Always Greener

The Arab Youth Survey came out last week, for 2020, one of the 10 key findings was that 42% of the youth of the region want to emigrate. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that this makes him sad. The youth of the region are its future.

Granted many of those wanting to emigrate, from the 4,000 people surveyed, come from countries going through touching times than the UAE, and many of those people want to migrate to Dubai. However, Dubai is also going through a difficult phase.

Hold on to what you have, appreciate it.

Why Being A Transient City Is Something To Strive For

Just like our lives, and the story of any City or Country, it evolves over time. The reasons for living somewhere might change as we grow and develop as people.

There is a narrative around transiency in Dubai, there is also a narrative around mercenary, people coming for a good time, not a long time. Alongside both of those, are people who build lives and families here, and also those who come to progress.

The UAE, of which Dubai was a founding Emirate, is coming up to its 50th Year. As a City, it's starting to compete for talent globally only of late. Cities like London, New York and Hong Kong have a very transient nature about them too, that will always be the case. But they are so well established people stop talking about that, and it’s seen as a positive. Places that people go and need to test themselves, and experience for a while.

Dubai is fast becoming a hub for the Middle East, in many industries like tourism, media and culinary. As the Middle East market emerges over the coming decades, we will look back at this formative part of the century, and topics such as transience, and see it as a positive.

People Look At Dubai And See Skyscrapers And Supercars

But like my friend on Saturday morning, residents paint a different picture. This city is so much more than gold-rimmed G-Wagonsm and its heart and soul are a bustling Kite Beach at the weekend, a local park teeming with picnic blankets, or a packed Al Qudra racing track at 5am on a Friday morning.

This is the Dubai we love.

The mix of cultures in classrooms, at workplaces and across the city, the safety you feel at night, the incredible sense of community that was multiplied by COVID and the trust that the government is doing its very vest to deal with the toughest challenge of our time. After lockdown, and a long summer, the city finally feels more alive than ever and it's an amazing moment to call this city home.

It's Time To Make A Bet On Dubai

If this is resonating with you. Take action. Lay down your foundations. Trust that options like citizenship will come. Trust that the Middle East will emerge this century and the centre of where East meets West. Trust that the leaders who have made what we all love so much about Dubai, will continue to be create a place for where our dreams become reality. Make a bet on Dubai. It will pay off.