Free Parking In Dubai For Those Looking To Get Vaccinated 

HOL’UP! If you’re looking to get vaccinated, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has set aside FREE parking for you.

So book your jab appointment and head to any of the COVID-19 vaccination centres listed below, where 50 free parking slots are awaiting your arrival:

Near Hor Al Anz Health Centre

Al Barsha Health Centre

Al Qusais Health Centre

Grand Hyatt Hotel Tent

Parking at these venues will only be free during their working hours and signboards have been put in place to make it easier for motorists to identity the spots.

Best part?! This initiative will remain well in place until every eligible Dubai resident has been inoculated.

Also, if you live near Dubai Investment Park, (DIP) then you will be thrilled to know that the DIP metro station will be opening in just 6 days.

So whether you work or live in the hood, commuting around will become a whole lot easier starting June 1.

Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.

All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.

List of revised regulations include:

1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table

2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table

3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees

4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees

5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%

6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%

7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations

8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities

To read more updates here.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: UAE To Support Egypt’s Efforts To Mediate The Israel-Palestine Ceasefire