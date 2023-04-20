Friday Will Be The First Day Of Eid Al Fitr: Confirms The Moon-Sighting Committee

The moon-sighting committee in Saudi Arabia confirmed that April 21, Friday, marks the first day of Eid Al Fitr. This announcement came after they declared that today, Thursday, April 20 was the final day of Ramadan! Eid Al Fitr celebrations will commence the following day on Friday, April 21.

