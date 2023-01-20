From Leaked Invites To ‘Video Recording’ Rules: Here’s The Low-Down On Beyonce’s Dubai Concert

The weekend you’ve been waiting for yonks… or should we say ‘YONCE’, is here!

It’s finally the launch weekend of Atlantis the Royal, and the private VVIP grand opening will be attended by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Swedish House Mafia, Richard Branson, Michael Jordan, and Robert DeNiro, among other A-listers.

And the COUNTDOWN to catch the Diva, Beyoncé herself, LIVE is on! Putting an end to her 4-year-long hiatus, Queen B will put on a 60-min show for the invite-only mega-event on Saturday, January 21.

Here’s the full low-down on the EXCLUSIVE concert that the diva is reportedly charging a whopping AED88 million for:

invited guests are allowed to take content 👼 https://t.co/cS6UbeyUDV — BR ☆ (@breerunway) January 19, 2023

Reportedly this is the leaked invite for the VIP weekend getaway at Atlantis the Royal

The invite reads:

THIS IS IT. EXPERIENCE THE UNVEILING OF A NEW ICON. 20-22 JANUARY 2023 THE PALM, DUBAI Beyoncé and IAM Entertainment invites you to a weekend where your dreams become your destination. You and a guest are invited for epicurean feasts, beachside indulgences and special reveal experiences, including first-class airfare, ground transportation and accommodations at Atlantis The Royal.

🚨 FEMINIST! Para quem não sabe, Beyoncé possui causa nobre para estar em Dubai se preparando para um mega show! A contratação dela é por conta de uma parceria com a IAM Entertainment, empresa formada por mulheres que lutam contra costumes rígidos e leis retrógradas da região. pic.twitter.com/gRi5cIVKK5 — Beyoncé Brasil (@beyoncebrasil) January 19, 2023

An insider reveals that the backdrop for Beyoncé’s stage will be the iconic ‘School of Athens’ painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Raphael

The backdrop for the stage that Beyoncé will be performing on in Dubai is the iconic ‘School of Athens’ painting by the Italian Renaissance artist Raphael. 🎨🪩 pic.twitter.com/aqlrhSRHVJ — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 19, 2023

Okay, about the “no phone zone” and “recordings of Beyonce’s concert are forbidden” rumours… apparently (and thankfully) they’re just hearsay

In a tweet, English singer and rapper Brenda Mensah AKA Bree Runway revealed that “invited guests are allowed to take content”.

Bree took to her Instagram stories to share footage of her arrival at Atlantis the Royal on early Friday morning.

British icon Bree Runway (@breerunway) reveals that she has been invited to Beyoncé’s performance this Saturday in Dubai. She also states that invitees are allowed to take footage during the gig. pic.twitter.com/KFy5rnm1Wh — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 19, 2023

Rehearsals for the highly anticipated concert have been ongoing all week long! With Palm Jumeirah residents sharing sneak peeks of the luxurious preps

Synchronized light-show rehearsals for Beyoncé’s concert in Dubai this Saturday🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZVs0TlzHSn — BEY-Z🐝⬢⬡ · fan account (@beyzhive) January 19, 2023

If you know Dubai, then you know for a fact that spectacular fireworks will be in store for the opening weekend of the landmark hotel! Along with synchronized laser and light shows… and a fountain waltz to top it all off

Beyoncé’s staging and production for her Dubai concert looks INSANE! I can’t even imagine what’s in store for Renaissance World Tour!😭 pic.twitter.com/zGdGgTLWip — BEY-Z🐝⬢⬡ · fan account (@beyzhive) January 19, 2023

Fans have been going berserk about the Queen’s private concert and the memes online are literally GIVING

me flying myself to dubai to see beyoncé perform for the first time in years pic.twitter.com/KAp3eRxQde — nathanッ (@bilariga) January 18, 2023

Die-hard fans have been trying their level best to attempt scoring tix to the private invite-only event… no harm in trying… amirite?😅

At the front desk of the Dubai hotel asking where my ticket is for the Beyoncé concert pic.twitter.com/WfcGZvVSpq — c (@codyprifogle) January 19, 2023

