Gridlocks No More! Dubai’s New Bridges & Tunnel Speed Up Commuting Time

Dubai is growing faster than the latest TikTok dance craze, and the city is ensuring it can keep up with its rapidly expanding population. With over 3.5 million people already calling Dubai home, and 67,000 more joining them every year, the city has had to invest in some serious infrastructure to keep traffic flowing.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been working hard to build new roads and bridges, including two bridges and a fancy tunnel, as part of an AED5.3 billion improvement project. The bridges, spanning a total of 2,325 meters, and the tunnel are all part of the Falcon Interchange Improvement Project. This latest initiative aims to ease traffic flow between Al Khaleej Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, and Al Ghubaiba Road: the transport links will be able to serve 27,000 vehicles per hour.

The Falcon scheme is part of the 13km Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which spans Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street. The wider Al Shindagha initiative also includes the construction of 15 junctions.

RTA is determined to expand the city’s road network to keep up with the needs of a growing public. The recently completed roads in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2, and Al Barsha South 3, covering 37 kilometres, are just a glimpse of what’s to come.

But it’s not all about bricks and mortar. Dubai is also committed to keeping its residents happy and healthy

The city is building more hospitals and medical facilities and investing in education to ensure its growing population has access to top-notch healthcare and schooling.

Moreover, Dubai is aiming to become one of the happiest cities in the world, with initiatives like the Dubai Happiness Agenda.

So, if you’re thinking of joining the 67,000 new residents who call Dubai home each year, rest assured that the city is committed to keeping up with your needs. From infrastructure to housing to healthcare and happiness, Dubai is ready to welcome you with open arms (and a shiny new bridge or two).

